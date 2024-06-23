AIU Queries AFN Over Age Discrepancies Of 4 Nigerian Athletes





The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of World Athletics (WA) has queried the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) over discrepancies in the ages of four Nigerian athletes, demanding an explanation on the multiple ages of the athletes who are eligible to compete in August’s World U20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

The AIU, in a letter dated June 7, 2024 and addressed to AFN president, Tonobok Ojuru Okowa, and secretary-general, Rita Moshindi, said it “has identified discrepancies regarding the date of birth (DOB) for at least 4 Nigerian athletes”, noting “each of these athletes has at least two, and sometimes three or more different DOBs which have been used to enter competitions at different times.”

The body saddled with ensuring the integrity of athletics said it “is not aware of any reason why the athletes appear to have completely different, multiple DOBs. It is also not clear whether the identification documents submitted by the athletes (such as passports) are true or whether…





Source: Leadership Newspaper