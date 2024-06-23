No cholera outbreak in Gombe — Health commissioner

Gombe state Government has declared that it has not recorded any case of cholera since the reported outbreak across the country though it has a few cases of gastroenteritis.

The declaration was made by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru while speaking with Tribune Online vide telephone conversation on Sunday.

According to him, “We have been proactive about the situation that is the reason we have not recorded any confirmed case of Cholera in the state. Even in 2023, we did not record a single case because we put in place very active preventive measures.”

The Commissioner added that in 2022, the State recorded huge cases of Cholera which led to deaths stressing,”We were…