Army Set to Convene a Roundtable on the Nigeria’s Security Challenges  – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigerian Army is set to convene a roundtable on the country’s security challenges.

The roundtable will be held on June 24 and 25 with the theme ‘Asymmetrical National Security Challenges, The Army and National Development’.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja at the weekend by Okey Ikechukwu, professor of strategic management and human capital development, said the roundtable is seeking to come up with implementable action points (IAPs) on national security challenges.

He said the roundtable seeks to drive a new narrative by getting Nigerians to see and understand their roles, and the roles of other key actors, in tackling insecurity.

“These are security challenges that do not take the simple form of easily-identified, routinely compartmentalised, properly isolated and unilaterally targetable problems,” Ikechukwu said.

“They range from embedded targets, refusal to help the army and other security agencies with local intelligence,…