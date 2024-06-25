Federal Govt Plans New Revenue Collection, Disbursement Platform For MDAs





The federal government has convened a stakeholder engagement meeting in Abuja chaired by the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun on the implementation of revenue assurance and central disbursement solutions for federal government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAS) as well as government-owned enterprises.

The government failed to give further details about the proposed financial transaction platform and the implication of the proposed solution for the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system currently in use.

The move is seen as one that would duplicate or replace existing central platforms for the collection and disbursement of government funds.

The immediate past administration had introduced e-Collection Scheme to support the prompt collection of, and accounting for all federal government receipts in a bid to deepen the implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Under the scheme, all revenues and other monies payable to federal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper