Reactions as guest shows useful items shared at a Lagos wedding

By
Headliners
-
0
44


Reactions as guest shows useful items shared at a Lagos wedding

A guest has shared the souvenir he was given at a Lagos wedding.

 

In an earlier post, the guest wrote on X, “They’re sharing tubers of yam at this wedding i’m at… i don nearly kneel down give one of the Ushers make e give me. Steeze mi ti baje.”

 

Later, he shared a photo of the gift with the caption, “May God bless their union.”

 

He was given one tuber of yam, two balls of tomatoes,  3 eggs, and one onion.

 

Reactions as guest shows useful items shared at a Lagos wedding

 

X users reacted, hailing the couple for giving a thoughtful gift. They pointed out that one tuber of that size of yam is now N5,500.

 

Reactions as guest shows useful items shared at a Lagos wedding
Reactions as guest shows useful items shared at a Lagos wedding



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR