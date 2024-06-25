Reactions as guest shows useful items shared at a Lagos wedding





A guest has shared the souvenir he was given at a Lagos wedding.

In an earlier post, the guest wrote on X, “They’re sharing tubers of yam at this wedding i’m at… i don nearly kneel down give one of the Ushers make e give me. Steeze mi ti baje.”

Later, he shared a photo of the gift with the caption, “May God bless their union.”

He was given one tuber of yam, two balls of tomatoes, 3 eggs, and one onion.

X users reacted, hailing the couple for giving a thoughtful gift. They pointed out that one tuber of that size of yam is now N5,500.