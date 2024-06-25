LG councillor, village head arrested for transformer theft

Determined to checkmate arbitrary use of power in the state, Gombe State Police Command has arrested and paraded one Abdullahi Panda and the Councillor representing Kumo East in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) for alleged theft and sale of an electricity transformer belonging to the Majidadi community.

The suspects were paraded at the command’s headquarters in Gombe on Monday evening after their arrest by the state’s Police Commissioner, Hayatu Usman, who said that the suspects were nabbed following a tip-off.

Usman said that the transformer was sold to one Bello Ardo Kumo for the sum of N1.5 million, adding that the police have recovered the transformer.

He said the matter is still being investigated and suspects will be charged to court after its completion.

One of the suspects, the village head, Muhammad Majidadi, explained that the transformer had been idle for 10 years and was already vandalised while many components have been stolen.

He…