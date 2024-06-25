For Energy Transition to Succeed, Our Vulnerable People Must Be Supported – THISDAYLIVE

•Hosts standard chartered bank executives

•Moody’s new rating gives Nigeria positive outlook, excited Edun boasts

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, declared that Nigeria remained committed to a balanced approach to energy transition that supports the vulnerable of the society.

The president, who said that was the only key to the success of the idea, however, insisted that the idea still requiredsubstantial investments in the oil and gas sector to meet the energy demands and economic needs of its population.

This was as the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, has disclosed that Moody’s newly completed rating review, maintained Nigeria’s positive outlook, which he described as “very encouraging”.

Edun said Moody’s positive outlook rating followed the recent announcement of the World Bank’s $2.25 billion financing package for Nigeria, reflecting the positive…