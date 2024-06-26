Ex-Super Eagles Star Odemwingie Becomes Professional Golfer





Former Super Eagles Star, Peter Odemwingie is now a professional golfer following his graduation from golf school.

Professional Golfers Association (PGA) announced the admission of Odemwingie into its ranks on Tuesday.

“It’s motivating being around people who have the drive to achieve and get this PGA Member badge on your chest!” Odemwingie told the PGA official website.

The association is the body that organises tours for professional golfers around the globe.

Speaking on his induction, the former Super Eagles attacker said he fell in love with golf during the latter days of his football career.

He highlighted the difficulty of adapting to the “loneliness” of golf after his career in a “group sport”.

“I’m really proud of all of myself and my friends who are graduating today as well. It is a long journey. I fell in love with the game,” Odemwingie said.

Adding, “I play lots of pro-ams as an amateur. I am coming from a football background. I had a decent-level…





Source: Leadership Newspaper