NCAA Imposes $170, N10,000 On Foreign, Local Airlines For Delayed Luggage





The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has introduced stringent measures to further guide against passengers’ delayed luggage by airlines.

According to statistics from the NCAA, Air France had the highest number of missing baggage with 2,075 among foreign carriers flying into Nigeria.

This was followed by KLM with 1,938; Egypt air; 1,850; Royal Air Maroc, 1,745, British Airways, 1,428; Lufthansa; 1,535, Kenya Airways; 1,346; Delta Air Lines, 1,101.

Others were Qatar Airways; 980, Ethiopian Airlines, 545; Air Cote d’Ivoire; 424; Rwandair, 365; Asky; 290, South African Airways, 77; Air Peace, 49; Africa World Airlines; 35, Taag Angola, 31 and Middle East with only five missing luggage.

However, in compliance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs), the regulatory agency is imposing fines of $170 and N10, 000 on foreign and local airlines, respectively for delayed passengers’ luggage as a first measure.

Also, the regulatory agency said that such delayed luggage must be delivered to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper