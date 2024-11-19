Experts to offer insights into FG’s housing agenda at PEWAN Confab | The Guardian Nigeria News

Experts in Nigeria’s housing sector are set to provide insights into the financial and regulatory challenges in achieving the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda on Housing at the forthcoming 2024 edition of the Property and Environment Writers Association of Nigeria (PEWAN) annual conference in Lagos.

The conference, themed “Resolving the Financial and Regulatory Dilemma in Achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda on Housing”, will feature the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Shehu Usman Osidi, as the keynote speaker and the Managing Director of UPDC, Mr. Odunayo Ojo, as guest speaker. The event will be chaired by the former President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Mr. Kunle Awobodu.

Other prominent industry leaders expected at the event include the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Abiodun Olumide; the President of the…