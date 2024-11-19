Knife-wielding homeless man goes on random stabbing spree, leaving 2 men dÂ£@d and one woman critical in New York





Two men were k!lled and a woman was left clinging to life after a knife-wielding maniac went on an unprovoked random stabbing spree in Manhattan Monday morning, Nov. 18, Mayor Eric Adams and cops said. The alleged attacker a homeless man, 51, with eight past arrests was identified and apprehended by cops thanks to the help of a good Samaritan cab driver, said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny. Police have no other suspect, Adams said during a Monday afternoon briefing. Today, we have three innocent New Yorkers, just going about their lives, who were the victim of a terrible, terrible assault, he said. It is a clear, clear example of the criminal justice system, mental health system that continues to fail New Yorkers. The sickening spree began around 8:20 a.m. when the 51-year-old killer approached a 30-year-old man on West 19th Street near Eighth Avenue and knifed him in the stomach, police said. That victim whom sources identified as a construction worker was rushed to…







Source: Linda Ikeji