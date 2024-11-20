Terrorists Attack Soldiers In Borno, Many Feared Dead





Scores of soldiers have been reportedly killed following a terrorists attack on Kareto town in Mobbar LGA of Borno State.

Borno State Governor Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has condemned the atrocious attack in strong terms and reaffirmed the loyalty, commitment, and support of the people and Government of Borno State to the Nigerian military.

Zulum also commiserated with the armed forces and the families of the victims of the attack.

Credible sources have revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists attacked the Nigerian Army camp in the town of Kareto with assorted weapons, and scores of soldiers were killed.

The sources added that the violent clashes erupted between the Boko Haram terrorists and army forces, including a suicide bombing with a car bomb, saying that the attack led to the destruction of a military vehicle and the escape of some soldiers.

The sources said the fighters took control of the camp and burnt it, including 14 vehicles. The sources confirmed that the fighters seized…





Source: Leadership Newspaper