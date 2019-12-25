Actress Hilary Duff marries her musician beau Matthew Koma in a ‘low-key’ wedding (Photos)

Over the weekend, American actress Hilary Duff, 32, married her musician beau Matthew Koma, 32, in a ‘low-key’ wedding at her Los Angeles home on Saturday night (Dec.21).

According to People, the “small and low-key” front-yard wedding was attended by a few close friends and family.

“The ceremony started at sunset, and they got married inside the house,” a source told People on Sunday. “When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent … Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

For the wedding, Hilary Duff rocked an ivory-crepe backless bridal gown which was custom-made for her by London-based designer Jenny Packham.

The beautiful dress featured a streamlined silhouette, long cape-like sleeves, and 100 buttons running down the back.

“There’s a very modern shoulder,” Duff told Vogue. “When we were coming up with the design, it was important to me that it was striking but simple. I…