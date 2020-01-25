Man arrested for allegedly defiling two of his children in Abuja (photos)

Men of the Abuja police command have reportedly arrested Chukwukelu Adumah, pictured above, for allegedly defiling two of his children, a four month old and his one year old son.
Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who shared the story online, said Chukwukelu is currently being detained at the Nyanya Divisional police station.
PAEDOPHILE FATHER ARRESTED FOR DEFILING HIS TWO UNDERAGE CHILDREN IN ABUJA.
Mr. Chukwukelu Adumah from Obichukwu kindred in Aja Ani Ichida in Aniocha LGA of Anambra state who live in Gwagwalape Phase1 Abuja is currently detained in Nyanya Divisional Police station for sexually abusing his 4-month old child and engaging in Anal sex with his 1-yr 10-month old son.
In 2018, Lagos Nigeria, Chukwukelu Adumah was arrested and released by the police for raping 13-year old neighbours daughter. After the incident, he relocated to Abuja.
The victim sustained serious injury and currently receiving medical treatment.
Source: Linda Ikeji