President Buhari suspends Amnesty programme coordinator, Professor Dokubo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo.
According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the suspension came following the numerous allegations and petitions surrounding Mr Dokubo.
Read the statement below.
Following numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the National Security Adviser (NSA) set up a Caretaker Committee to look into the activities of the programme, on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Part of the Committee’s task is to ensure that allocated resources are properly utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.
Consequently, the NSA recommend to Mr President that the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo be…
Source: Linda Ikeji