Three suspected cases of Coronavirus under isolation in Lagos- Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi reveals

The Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has revealed via his Twitter handle, that there are currently three suspected cases of Coronavirus that are under Isolation in the state.

According to Professor Abayomi, one of the suspected cases is a Nigerian that just returned from France, the second just returned from England while the third suspected case is of an individual who just returned from China. Professor Abayomi stated that the Nigerian man from France arrived on March 2nd after spending seven days in France and was down with headache and some respiratory symptoms.

“Because he has been in a country where there is active person-to-person transmission, it could be a common cold and there is a possibility it could be Coronavirus. He has been put in isolation, the test is being run right now, I am expecting the result,” Abayomi said

At a press briefing on Thursday, Professor Abayomi gave an update on the Italian man who is the only…