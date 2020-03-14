CAF postpones 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers indefinitely

African football’s ruling body, CAF, has postponeed all qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to the Coronavirus epidemic.

The qualifiers were meant to happen between March 21-March 25 but CAF said they were making the decision to postpone the qualifiers in order to protect the health and safety of stakeholders including players, sponsors, match officials and broadcasters.

A statement published by CAF on Friday evening read; “Coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic by WHO. In Africa, only few cases have been reported, but the situation could evolve negatively. Several players, who are supposed to play the next Afcon qualifiers, come from countries which have been severely affected by the virus (Europe, Asia),”

“Several African governments have taken strong restrictions on travels; lock down, quarantine for people coming from countries affected by the virus. Several clubs refuse now to release their players for the…