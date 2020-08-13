Suspected kidnappers who allegedly abducted Ubi Franklin’s aunt arrested

Suspected kidnappers of Ubi Franklin’s aunt, Mrs Ekwele Agube have been arrested by the Cross River state police command.

The suspects identified as Nse Nse Otu Bassey, a.ka. the Lion (the gang leader ), 30, Edet Ene, 29; Christopher Effaeyo, 28; Bassey Effiong a.ka. dragon, 30; Etim Offiong, 30; Louis Otu Bassey, 35, admitted to kidnapping Mrs Agube said to be the wife of Hon. Justice Ignatius Agube of the Appeal Court in Enugu.

The six kidnappers pictured in front, abducted Mrs Agube on July 4 and kept her in captivity for 14 days before eventually releasing her on July 18.