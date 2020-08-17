Two Islamic clerics bag 22 years imprisonment for raping four girls

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Minna, Niger State, on Monday August 17, sentenced two brothers, Hassan Bilyaminu and Abdullahi Biliyaminu, who are Islamic clerics, to 22 years imprisonment for raping four girls who were students in their Islamic school in Minna, the state capital.

The suspects were arrested earlier this month and were dragged to the court by the police on two counts charges which include sexual assault and act of gross indecency.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) which was read in court by the Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Bello Mohammed, the offenses committed by the suspects were punishable under Section 285 of the penal code law, as well as Section 19 (2) of the Child’s Right Law of Niger State, 2010.

The charge sheet read