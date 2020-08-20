Police offers N500, 000 reward for any information that would help in the re-arrest of Ibadan serial killer suspect, Sunday Shodipe

The Oyo State Police Command has announced a N500, 000 reward for any member of the public that is able to provide useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of a serial killer suspect in Ibadan, Sunday Shodipe.

Shodipe who is the prime suspect in connection with the serial ritual killings of over five persons in Akinyele, Moniya in Ibadan, was paraded before newsmen on July 17. The police over the weekend, announced he had escaped from police custody and was declared wanted.

In a statement released today August 20, the police announced a N500, 000 reward for anyone with useful information that can lead to his arrest.

The statement reads