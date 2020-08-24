Abdul-Rahman Buhari Wins The 2020 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship

Seven up bottling company ltd has once against reaffirmed its commitment to youth and leadership development as they unveiled the 10th recipient of the prestigious 7up Harvard business school scholarship.

At the unveiling of the 2020 awardee, Abdul Rahman Buhari, a 28 year old Oyo State Indigene of Oyo state, MD Seven Up Bottling Company, Ziad Maloouf reinstated the company’s continuous commitment to the development of the leadership potential of the Nigerian youths.

He further buttressed the point that the 7Up HBS scholarship offers on a national scale the opportunity for a proper succession plan as young vibrant Nigerians such as Abdul-rahman are expected to assume leadership positions of commanding heights in the near future. He stated that the country’s economic growth is tied to the quality of the future leaders.

Abdulrahman, in an emotional speech thanked the management of SBC for seeing through his passion and providing the golden opportunity for him to further his…