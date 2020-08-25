



Nigerian music star, 2Face has shown off his massive farm land in Benue state which has been named "Innobia Farms". Sharing a video of the farm land, the singer described it as the beginning of another chapter and also revealed that his crops are growing nicely. 2Face wrote; It's official!!! INNOBIA FARMS.Crops growing healthy nicely. This is the beginning of another chapter .JAH GUIDE US.#WARRIORS#GRATEFULBENUE 2 the worldIDOMA land Here is the video; View this post on Instagram 2Face shows off his massive farm in Benue stateA post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Aug 25, 2020 at 6:31am PDTThe post 2Face shows off his massive farm land in Benue (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji