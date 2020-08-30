‘There is a thin line between life and death’

Popular Yoruba actress, Lola Alao has revealed she tested positive for Coronavirus but has fully recovered from the deadly virus.

Explaining her ordeal in a post on Instagram, Alao said she lost her sense of smell and was sick to the bone before she made full recovery.

The actress further sent a warning to people not to ignore the warnings against this deadly virus because it’s real.

She wrote: ‘I tested positive to COVID-19 but I am fine now. To God be the glory.

I was sick to the bone and couldn’t smell anything. I was so scared because I had kids to take care of. You don’t ever want to imagine going into self-isolation and not seeing your loved ones. I don’t know what you must have heard about COVID-19, but I tell you today that it is way deadlier than you can ever think of.

At this critical time when people are beginning to ignore the warnings against this virus, you can make a difference with your family members by being very conscious of the fact that…