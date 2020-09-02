Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire according to Forbes

Tyler Perry has joined the growing list of Hollywood billionaires according to Forbes.
According to the American business magazine, Perry has a networth of $1 billion and has earned more than $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005. Forbes also reported that filmmaker owns the entirety of his creative output, which includes more than 1,200 television episodes, 22 films, at least two dozen plays and a 330-acre studio lot in Atlanta.
The filmmaker told the magazine that he learnt the value of ownership at a young age. He said;
“My father was a subcontractor, and he would get paid on Fridays and be so happy that he had made $800,” he recalled to Forbes. “But I would watch the man that owned the house sell it and make $80,000. So I always knew that there was more power in the man that owned the house rather than the man that actually was working on it and building it. So I always wanted to be the guy that owned the house.
“Ownership for me was easy because I…
Source: Linda Ikeji