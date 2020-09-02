Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire according to Forbes

Tyler Perry has joined the growing list of Hollywood billionaires according to Forbes.

According to the American business magazine, Perry has a networth of $1 billion and has earned more than $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005. Forbes also reported that filmmaker owns the entirety of his creative output, which includes more than 1,200 television episodes, 22 films, at least two dozen plays and a 330-acre studio lot in Atlanta.

The filmmaker told the magazine that he learnt the value of ownership at a young age. He said;