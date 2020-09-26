Crossdresser Onyx Godwin allegedly assaulted by SARS officers

Nigerian crossdresser, Onyx Godwin has taken to Facebook to show off the injuries he sustained after allegedly being assaulted by some SARS officers.
Onyx who revealed he did nothing wrong, said he paid N30k to secure his freedom. He wrote;
SARS arrested me… Again.
30k gone.
I didn’t do anything, after my call with Justin, I was going to print out my ID card for my exams and the next thing two men dragged me from behind. I actually thought they were robbers at first.
I was with them for over an hour, i refused them Access to this phone and only unlocked my iPhone for them.
