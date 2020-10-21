Nigerian flag pulled down from Nigerian High Commission in UK (video)





The Nigerian flag has been pulled down from the Nigerian High Commission in UK, following a protest that ensued in the country over the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters. A lady who was heard talking in the background of a video shared online, said the flag was pulled down by older Nigerians who joined the protest.







Source: Linda Ikeji