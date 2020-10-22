“I urge the Nigerian Govt to engage in peaceful dialogue with the #EndSARS protestors and end corruption”

Former US President, Bill Clinton has reacted to the reported killings of unarmed #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bill Clinton expressed his concern over the on going unrest in Lagos and urged the Nigerian government to engage in peaceful dialogue with protesters and end corruption.

He wrote: “I am deeply concerned over reports of violence in Lagos and urge the Nigerian government to engage in peaceful dialogue with the #EndSARSprotestors for police reform and an end to corruption.”



