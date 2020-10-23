“Buhari’s speech contains avoidable gaps” – Femi Falana (SAN)

Foremost Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has criticized the speech delivered by the President in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests and military shootings in the country.

According to Falana, the speech contained avoidable gaps like where Buhari accused the international community of jumping into hasty conclusions over the shooting of unarmed peaceful protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State on Tuesday.

Falana said the president’s act of consoling families of police members killed during the protests was good but he should have also followed it up with consoling families of victims of police brutality.

Speaking to Punch he said, “The presidential speech contained some avoidable lacunae. For instance, the President accused the international community of jumping into hasty conclusions with respect to the Lekki shootings.

“My worry is that the President would be embarrassed at the end of legal inquiry into the military invasion of the…