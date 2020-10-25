Lekki Shooting: I didn’t se any dead body

Nigerian filmmaker, Ideh Chukwuma ‘One Soul’ who claims to be one of those that rushed some victims of the Lekki toll gate shooting to the hospital has stated that he never saw any dead body at the scene.

The filmmaker in an interview with Premium Times further stated that he has also not seen a family member that has come to cry and say one two or three persons have died. He added that if DJ Switch had seen that, she’s in the best position to say that because she was there.

One Soul said;