”If you want a boyfriend with a luxury car, you should find him where you parked your own luxury car”- Singer, Morachi tells ladies

Singer, Morachi, has shared his opinion about ladies wanting to date rich men.
According to him, ladies who desire to meet men with luxury cars should go and find them where they parked theirs. He said men are now wise and do not want liabilities.
Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote;
If you want a boyfriend with a luxury car, you should find him where you parked your own luxury car too….Liabilities are not allowed in my territory 2021 ….Men Don too wise up…signed management.
