Veteran Nollywood filmmaker, Chico Ejiro, has died.

He died in the early hours of today December 25, from a seizure. He only just concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve.

His remains have been deposited at the morgue.

For many years, he held the record of the Nollywood director with the highest number of released movies.

He is married to Joy Ejiro and they have four children.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.