I take the blame for the failure of my marriage- comedian Princess says (video)

Comedian Oluwadamilola Adekoya popularly known as Princess, was a guest on TVC this morning January 7 where she spoke about her marriage to movie actor/producer, Jeremiah Adeshola, which lasted two weeks.

Princess and Adeshola held a quiet wedding at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos, on May 8, 2013. This was followed by a lavish ceremony held at Balmoral Events Centre, Oregun, Lagos. Two weeks after their wedding, their marriage packed up.

While on the show, Princess said she blames herself for the failure of the marriage because it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

I take the blame for the failure because it shouldn’t have happened. I was stupid, plain and simple.”

Princess implied that she went into the union blindly