Court stops prosecution of Davido, Pastor Sam Adeyemi and others

By
Headliners
-
2


#EndSARS: Court stops prosecution of Davido, Pastor Sam Adeyemi and others

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory has stopped the prosecution of Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre, Burna Boy, Davido, Falz, activist Deji Adeyanju and others over the #EndSARS protest. 

 

The High Court ordered a Magistrate court to immediately stop proceedings and stay action against 50 persons who supported the #EndSARS protests, following a criminal complaint filed by lawyer Kenechukwu Okeke. 

 

Okeke in his suit alleged that during the riot,  properties were destroyed and the defendants who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be held responsible for it and also brought to justice.

 

Justice Bello Kawu who delivered a judgement on the application filed by Activist Deji Adeyanju (one of the defendants) for a judicial review of the substantive matter before the magistrate, said; 

 

“An order of this honourable court granting leave to the application to issue and serve on the defendant an application for judicial review against the…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR