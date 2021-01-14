Court stops prosecution of Davido, Pastor Sam Adeyemi and others

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory has stopped the prosecution of Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre, Burna Boy, Davido, Falz, activist Deji Adeyanju and others over the #EndSARS protest.

The High Court ordered a Magistrate court to immediately stop proceedings and stay action against 50 persons who supported the #EndSARS protests, following a criminal complaint filed by lawyer Kenechukwu Okeke.

Okeke in his suit alleged that during the riot, properties were destroyed and the defendants who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be held responsible for it and also brought to justice.

Justice Bello Kawu who delivered a judgement on the application filed by Activist Deji Adeyanju (one of the defendants) for a judicial review of the substantive matter before the magistrate, said;