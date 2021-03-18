Clergywoman, Laurie Idahosa apologises to Pete Edochie after she said his mother was a victim of rape and a child bride

Clergywoman, Laurie Idahosa, has apologised to Pete Edochie after she stated that the veteran actor’s mother was a victim of rape and a child bride following his statement about his mum marrying his 40-year-old dad at the age of 15.

Mrs Idahosa had reacted to the recent interview granted by Pete Edochie where he disclosed that his dad who was 40 years old, married his mum when she was 15 years and that she was shy all through their marriage.

Pete in the interview said

”“My mother was not educated. She was not in love with my father. My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married. He told them to get a wife for him. My uncle went out to a neighboring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married. The women came out. He looked around and picked one and that was it. He brought this 15-year-old who didn’t have the courage to look at my father. She gave him ten children and was still shy. Seven boys and three girls” he said

Ms…