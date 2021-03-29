Your dirty competition is too much

Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph took to her Instagram page today to drop a word of advice for competitive Nollywood actresses who according to her are mostly from the east.
The actress in her post averred that if something isn’t from God, it must fail. Making reference to Nollywood actresses, Anita said they should remember that the sky is big enough for everyone.
Read her post below
”Stay close to God. Your babalawo fit die Tomorrow!
If it’s not GOD it must fail
….
Some Nollywood girls una hear abi
You see this Sky is too big so everybody must collect “
Una Dirty competition Tomuch specially in the east
That’s some fuckin bullshit shit “she wrote
Source: Linda Ikeji