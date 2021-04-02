Actress Funke Akindele has dished out an advice on relationship with people who are yet to find a footing in life.
In tweets she shared, Funke Akindele advised against looking down on people as they can “be the next big thing”. She also stated that those who looked down on her in the past, will surely be like ‘had I known’.
The actress also told those who have been looked down on, to keep working like no one is watching, embrace constructive criticism and also use it to their advantage.
Akindele tweeted;
Don’t look down on anyone!! They will surely be the next big thing!!Those who looked down on me back then will surely be like *had I known*Don’t stop supporting peeps even when some are ungrateful. Just know how & when to draw the line.We are all on earth for a purpose!
To those being looked down on,keep doing your thing!Keep working like no one is watching!One day you will get a BIG YES that will take you to the next big level.Never give up.Ignore…
Source: Linda Ikeji