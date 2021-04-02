Those who looked down on me back then will surely be like ‘had I known’

Actress Funke Akindele has dished out an advice on relationship with people who are yet to find a footing in life.

In tweets she shared, Funke Akindele advised against looking down on people as they can “be the next big thing”. She also stated that those who looked down on her in the past, will surely be like ‘had I known’.

The actress also told those who have been looked down on, to keep working like no one is watching, embrace constructive criticism and also use it to their advantage.

Akindele tweeted;