Photos of boy, 9, killed by lightning while playing football is released as stepfather pays tribute

Photos of the 9-year-old boy struck dead by lightning while playing football has been shared online as his heartbroken stepdad paid tribute to him.

Jordan Banks, was taking part in a one-on-one session on a playing field in Blackpool, England, when the horror unfolded on Tuesday night, May 11.

He was rushed to hospital but sadly couldn’t be saved and died shortly after.

Jordan’s devastated stepdad Daniel Begg shared an emotional picture to Instagram today, May 12.

Mr Begg was just feet away sitting in a car when the tragedy unfolded, a friend said.

He posted a picture of himself holding hands with Jordan, with the caption: “Hand in hand….always” alongside three heart emojis.

The dad of a close friend of Jordan, Chris Campbell, said: “Jordan was having a one-to-one coaching session.

“His step-dad was in the car at the time. It is awful.

“He was having a coaching session at the time to help improve his game.

“I feel so sorry for his…