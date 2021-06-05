Twitter supports IPOB more than it supports the government- politician Adamu Garba





Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has alleged that Twitter is an “online machine” of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and that the social media platform supports the secessionist group more than it supports the Federal government.

Adamu said this while reacting to the decision of the Federal government to suspend the operation of Twitter in Nigeria.

In an interview with Channels TV on Friday evening, June 4, Garba, who in October 2020 sued the social media platform for ”supporting” the #ENDSARS protest (read here), said the Federal government’s decision is a welcomed development.

“Yes, I’m happy. Seriously. It is clearly showing that actions cannot just happen without consequences. Twitter, if you studied their move for the last two years, they have been more of an anti-Nigerian force, for the destruction of Nigeria than actually a platform that’s supposed to advocate for freedom of expression of Nigeria. “Because if you look at what happened…





Source: Linda Ikeji