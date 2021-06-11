FG is not after Nigerians tweeting from any part of the world but those aiding Twitter to flout ban

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has dismissed reports that his office will be prosecuting Nigerians who tweet despite the ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

In a chat with Vanguard, Malami said his office will not be prosecuting Nigerians residing in or out the country who are making use of the microblogging site but will go after any company or entity that offers to help Twitter bypass the suspension of its operations in the country.

Two days ago, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye, and the Senior Pastor of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Kumuyi, tweeted from their handles and many Nigerians had asked if the Minister would be carrying out his threat to prosecute Twitter defaulters, on the respected clergymen.

Reacting during the interview, Malami said;