It is worrisome that we are celebrating Democracy Day this year amidst serious national challenges





President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed Nigerians ahead of the Democracy day celebration today, June 12.

The President in his speech, said it is worrisome that Nigeria is celebrating Democracy Day this year amidst serious national challenges on the socio-political and economic fronts. He also admitted that the “sad situation has given vent to violent verbal and physical expressions that constitute a serious threat not just to our democracy but to the unity of our nation.”

Expressing hope of the country overcoming its challenges, the President also called on Nigerians to respect their diversity and use it to produce the harmony that makes democracy the best form of government yet invented by man.

Buhari also said that the Electoral Act amendment Bill will be passed this June. He added that this bill contains provisions that address identified deficiencies in our electoral process, so that we can sustain the progress that is being made in the system under the Fourth Republic.

My…





Source: Linda Ikeji