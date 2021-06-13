Aunt mourns nieces death; calls out her husband…





An aggrieved aunt has called out her niece’s husband following her death.

Recounting what occurred before her niece’s death, Facebook user Chizoba Jude-Duru alleged that the husband Emmanuel ignored doctor’s directive of his wife losing blood and took her to another hospital where she died.

Chizoba who disclosed that they saw bruises on her niece’s lap and hand, alleged that her husband claimed that she got the lap injury after falling into a gutter and the hand injury from an oil burn.

Too painful to behold your bruised body at the hospital where you breathed your last breath. I spoke with you 12:45am 10th June, 2020, you said ”Aunty aju na ebu m, i am feeling too much pains in my stomach”” i told you it is part of labour wahalla that very soon the baby will come and you will be relieved, that you should be pleading Blood of Jesus, i shall deliver like a Hebrew woman. The nurse later called me around 1:30am that they need 3pints of blood for surgery, that you are bleeding…





