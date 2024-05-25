Nigeria is no longer bleeding, we are now moving to prosperity – Tinubu





President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration has in the last 12 months stopped the “bleeding” experienced across the country.

Tinubu, who said this while receiving a delegation of the Yoruba Leaders of Thought at the State House on Friday, May 24, also emphasized that governance must be transformative and address citizens’ critical needs.

A statement released by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, read;

“It has been challenging. It has been fulfilling as well. We took over, and we stopped the bleeding. I can say categorically now that Nigeria is no longer bleeding. And it will not bleed to death, but rather will now move to prosperity. That is the promise that I made to you all, and it is also the charge that you gave to me.

“We are managing to swim through the pond. The current is not a good one. We will turn the tide. We are turning the bend. This I assure you. I am being very careful. The worst is over for Nigeria. We…