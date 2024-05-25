My husband buried my pant for ritual —Wife

A WOMAN of Lusaka stunned the Matero Local Court, Zambia, when she produced her red pant which her husband allegedly buried in their yard to bewitch her.

Inness Banda told the magistrate, Harriet Mulenga, that her husband, Moses Banda, threatened to kill her if she continued to live with him because he had lost interest in her.

In this matter, Innes sued her husband for marriage reconciliation.

Innes said she had lost her red underwear and that she searched for it for almost a month, but did not find it.

“My husband buried my underwear within our yard.

“One day, I while I was cleaning the surrounding, I discovered something which looked like someone had dug and later covered…