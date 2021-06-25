Ogun police dismiss reports claiming Fulani herdsmen invaded a primary school and killed two pupils





The Ogun state police command has dismissed claims being made by some social media users that some Fulani herdsmen invaded the St. John Anglican Primary school Agodo and hacked two pupils to death.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who is the spokesperson of the command described the allegation as a ”lie from the pit of hell”.

According to Oyeyemi, the mischief-makers used an old video from 2018 when a mentally unstable man stormed the school and killed to pupils to make the false claim.

Read his statement below…

The attention of Ogun state police command has been drawn to an information circulating on social media titled #DemonOnLoose# . In the said write up, the writer wrote that some Fulani herders invaded St. John’s Anglican Primary School Agodo, Ogun state and turned the school into pool of the blood of innocent, little kids. The command would not have like to dignify the writer with a response, but in order not to allow false information to be taken as genuine, the command wishes to…





Source: Linda Ikeji