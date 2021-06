Media personality, Shade Ladipo, has openly criticised actress, Tonto Dikeh’s decision to celebrate her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, on social media.

On Sunday, June 27, Prince Kpokpogri turned a year older and Tonto couldn’t hide her excitement as she came on social media to celebrate him.

Shade says the constant validation online shows Tonto hasn’t learnt from her previous relationship mishap. She shared her thoughts on her Instastories. See what she wrote below…