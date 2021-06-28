My face is covered in shame over those who call themselves leaders of local association but don’t have interest of members

Actor Funsho Adeolu has reacted to leaders of Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) blacklisting actress Iyabo Ojo and vowing to work against Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Funsho who shared a photo of himself in a face mask on Instagram, said his face is covered not because of COVID-19 but in shame over those who call themselves leaders of local association but don’t have interest of their members.

He also noted that God is watching. He wrote;