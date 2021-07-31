Singer Buju reacts as old tweets he shared calling out a number of Nigerian singers resurface

Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, better known as Buju, has reacted after old tweets he posted resurfaced to show him calling out Nigerian singers before he became one of them.

 

Buju specifically named a number of Nigerian singers and criticized their talent. He added that if everyone had his mentality, some musicians will not make it.

 

He called Davido a “childish c**t”. He also said Mr Eazi is overrated and called out Yemi Alade’s song.

 

His old tweets recently began going viral and he went online to admit that he was ignorant.

 

He said making music has made him realize that it’s easier to give “unsolicited takes” about another person’s music when you do not make music. 

 

He added: “Over the year’s I have grown to understand that receiving and consuming music is way easier than actually making music.”

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

