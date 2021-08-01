Residents of Edo community find an abandoned baby in muddy water (video)

By
Headliners
-
2



6106dcdeca597Residents of a community in Edo state recently found an abandoned baby in muddy water.  A viral video shows the moment the community members rescued the child who was crying when he/she was found. The baby was wearing diapers when the community members made the discovery. Watch the heartbreaking video below      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Residents of Edo community find an abandoned baby in muddy water (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR