Residents of Edo community find an abandoned baby in muddy water (video)





Residents of a community in Edo state recently found an abandoned baby in muddy water. A viral video shows the moment the community members rescued the child who was crying when he/she was found. The baby was wearing diapers when the community members made the discovery. Watch the heartbreaking video below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)







Source: Linda Ikeji