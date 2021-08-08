Ghanaian passport holders to travel to UAE without visa as Parliament approves Visa Waiver Agreement between the two countries

Ghanaians can now to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without visa following the approval of Visa Waiver Agreement between the two countries.

The agreement to offer visa free entry to Ghanaians and UAE passport holders was approved by Parliament on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The agreement, which was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Ghana and the UAE on mutual exemption of entry visa requirements, is in respect of diplomatic, service/special and ordinary passport holders.

The agreement was executed on November 18, 2019 with the object of waiving the visa requirements for these passport holders in Ghana and the UAE, who can stay for a period not exceeding 90 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, presented the MoU to the House on May 26, 2021, which was referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs for consideration and report in accordance with Order 140(4) and 183 of the…