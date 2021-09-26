“I haven’t seen or spoken to you” Bobrisky denies ever meeting Daffy Blanco after the singer spoke about him and defended Oye

Bobrisky has denied ever meeting London-based singer Daffy Blanco, who claimed they used to be friends and the allegations made against him by his former PA, Oye Kyme, are true.

Daffy had gone on her Instagram Stories to defend Oye. She said every single secret the former PA spilled hours ago are true.

Responding, Bobrisky denied ever knowing Daffy.

She shared a screenshot of chats Daffy sent to her, asking to meet. Bobrisky added that she rejected Daffy’s offer for friendship and they have never met.